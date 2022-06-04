'Find Me a More Powerful Icon’: Masaba Gupta in Her Birthday Post for Mom Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta turned a year older today. On her 63rd birthday, her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted a heartwarming wish for her on social media. Masaba posted multiple throwback pictures of her mother on Instagram. In her caption, she called the veteran actress a “powerful icon.” She wrote: “I mean, find me a more powerful icon! THE GREATEST Happy birthday, Mom!” Her post for her mother received a lot of love from other celebrities as well. Netizens filled the comments section with birthday wishes. “Neena Ji is timeless!” and “She truly is epic, a very happy birthday” were some of the comments that people dropped on the post.

Neena Gupta is famous for her work in both films and television. She won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for Woh Chokri and is well-known for her performances in films such as Badhaai Ho, in which she played a woman pregnant in her 40s-50s. She also made an appearance in 83 as Rajkumari Nikhanj, Kapil Dev’s mother.

Neena was recently in the news for her upcoming movie Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl, in which she’s set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan as his wife. She says she’s excited to be sharing the screen space with Big B. “When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script, and one doesn’t think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. Even though the role is beautifully written, I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it,” said the actress, reported news agency IANS.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.