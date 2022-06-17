Find Out Who Is The Highest Paid Singer In Bollywood

The music industry is definitely the soul of Indian cinema. It’s becoming massive day by day and each year, so many newcomers enter the industry with a dream to carve their niche. Out of those, only a few find a place in a million hearts. From Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar to Arijit Singh, there are many singers and rappers, who have left a mark in the hearts of people with their melodious voices and compositions.

But do you know who is the highest-paid singer in Bollywood? Well, below, we have curated a list of a few artists who have blown everyone’s heart and gained massive fan followings and have become the highest-paid singers. The list also includes Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, who is not just famous in the Punjabi industry but also in Bollywood.

Arijit Singh never fails to make his fans feel the song with his voice. From Phir Mohabbat to Kesariya, his songs have fans across the globe. His soulful voice leaves listers mesmerised. According to reports, Arijit Singh charges around Rs 15 lakh for a song.

Neha Kakkar is a versatile singer, who can voice party songs, romantic tracks and emotional songs. Be it Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull or Aankh Marey, every party is incomplete without her songs. Neha Kakkar charges between Rs 10 lakh to 15 lakh for a song, suggest reports.

Rapper Badshah is known for his fast beats and reportedly charges around Rs 20 lakh for a song. Badshah adds a different touch to a normal party song.

Guru Randhawa, the Punjabi Gabru, is one of the most popular singers in the Hindi and Punjabi music industry. According to the reports, the singer charges around Rs 15 lakh for a song. His song Lagdi Lahore Di is one of the most popular songs in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the leading singers not only in Bollywood but also in the South film industry. She has also voiced many hit songs in Malayalam. Reports suggest that the singer charges around Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh for a song.

