Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting back to her social media game slowly. The actress now took to Instagram and shared a January photo dump as she summed up her month. From Citadel shoot shenanigans, Yashoda’s launch event pic, and gym diaries to a heartfelt message for her friend Rahul Ravindran. And now, the actress has treated her fans to a gorgeous sunkissed sans make up selfie and her fans can’t get over it.

Just recently, the Yashoda star took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed selfie with her eyes closed and a faint smile, “Find the light." As soon as the post was up, the fans started flooding the comment section with heart emojis. One of the fans commented, “The light is inside you ❤️ you sparkling star 🌟," another added, “You don’t need light… You are a shine 💫✨." A third social media user wrote, “You are Amazing."

Take a look at the post here:

Post going on a social media detox, Samantha is once again increasing her internet presence slowly. Prior to this, the diva posted a January photo dump on the micro-blogging site, giving us a sneak peek into the month gone by. The post included pictures from the Citadel shoot, Yashoda’s launch event, her gym diaries, and a heartfelt message for her friend Rahul Ravindran, among other things,

“Take a deep breath papa. I promise you it’s gonna be ok soon. You’ve seen far worse days in these 7-8 months and you got through them. Never forget that. And remember how you got through them. You stopped thinking, you distracted yourself, you put one foot in front of the other and walked… you got the job done. It’s incredible how you did it. I am so frikkin proud of how you kept doing it. And you should be proud of yourself too. You’re strong. Play Octordle."

After taking over the South, Samantha is all set to step into Bollywood with Raj and DK’s Citadel. The Kathavakalu Rendhu will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the show. Confirming her latest project, the Oh Baby star penned on Instagram, “the mission is on…we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel." For those who do not know, the show is an Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name which was created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

Apart from Citadel, Samantha will next grace the silver screens with the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. In addition to this, she will also play the female lead in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic entertainer, Kushi. Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has been placed opposite Samantha in the much-talked-about drama. Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in supporting roles in Kushi.

