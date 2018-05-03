English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Finished With Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh Is Going To Start Shooting For Rohit Shetty's Simmba
Sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer has been building up his physique for the role.
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
After wrapping up the shoot of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He will be starting the shooting in a month's time.
Sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer said: "'Simmba' is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre. It is an incredible opportunity that I am extremely excited to be commencing... shooting in about a month's time. I will start prep for that film from tomorrow..."
Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer to transform his physique to play the role of police officer. "He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me -- Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye," said Ranveer.
Ranveer was an industry outsider when he debuted with Yash Raj films Band Baaja Baaraat. Slowly and steadily, he cemented his place in Bollywood by delivering solid performances in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
The actors message to the youngsters is, "Don't be fearful. Whatever you are passionate about, I would say pursue it with all your mind and heart because you have this one life and you got to make the best of it. Don't fear failures. It will happen along the way but if you persevere and are persistent enough, you will break through and you will do it".
Ranveer will play a rowdy policeman in Simmba. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles. It is scheduled to hit screen on December 28.
Also Watch
Sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer said: "'Simmba' is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre. It is an incredible opportunity that I am extremely excited to be commencing... shooting in about a month's time. I will start prep for that film from tomorrow..."
Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer to transform his physique to play the role of police officer. "He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me -- Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye," said Ranveer.
Ranveer was an industry outsider when he debuted with Yash Raj films Band Baaja Baaraat. Slowly and steadily, he cemented his place in Bollywood by delivering solid performances in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
The actors message to the youngsters is, "Don't be fearful. Whatever you are passionate about, I would say pursue it with all your mind and heart because you have this one life and you got to make the best of it. Don't fear failures. It will happen along the way but if you persevere and are persistent enough, you will break through and you will do it".
Ranveer will play a rowdy policeman in Simmba. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles. It is scheduled to hit screen on December 28.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award