FIR Actor Kavita Kaushik Shuts Down Haters, Flaunts Toned Body in Beachwear
Best known for playing Chandramukhi Chautala on SAB TV’s hit show FIR, Kavita has been flaunting her svelte body on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/Kavita Kaushik
Best known for playing Chandramukhi Chautala on SAB TV’s hit show FIR, Kavita has been flaunting her svelte body on Instagram. Currently on a beach vacation with her husband at an undisclosed location, she has been giving her fans major fitness goals by rocking every beachwear that she has worn on the trip.
In one of the images—a collage of her two photographs—she is performing difficult yoga asanas with remarkable ease. “Get over the physical bodies ! Everyone has the same if you put in the required hard work ! Also stop calling people thin or fat because our bodies are forever changing ! Love your bodies fellow Indians instead of shaming someone else’s, that’s the reason why I see only foreigners doing yoga on the beach ... we Indians are only busy ogling and judging ! Apna sudhaar lo sidhaar jaane se pehle ! ❤️
P.s - all those pointing to my flab few months back on the pic taken on the same beach can bite the sand nowyeaaahhhhhh ,” she captioned it.
In yet another collage of images, she is trying out various other asanas with clear blue waters in the backdrop. She is wearing a printed monokini and has her curly hair tied in a pony. “This is how I party now ❤️,” she captioned it.
See her other pictures here:
While I’m not even completely back from our little stint on an island (my heart is still on the teela in the ocean which always caught the first sun rays) and I have to pack for the mountains leaving behind this newly biscuit tanned love ball who is rather grumpy with my solo mountain trip idea ,the trick of keeping the bond strong and yet roaring like a budding romance always is never stopping doing things individually, never stop helping those around you , the brightness of your positive love should benefit all those who have been part of your journey and wish you well . Have you noticed how once we own anything we tend to value it less , a relationship should never be about owning each other .. it should be only about adding value, nurturing and protecting each other cos true love never needs to be claimed ❤️ @justronnit IL be back before u know it
