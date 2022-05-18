FIR Against 9-Year-Old Boy For Ramming Bicycle Into TV Actress Simran Sachdeva’s Mother

The Vanrai police in Goregaon have registered an FIR against a nine-year-old boy after he injured the mother of television actor Simran Sachdeva while cycling. While the actor said she went to the cops to ask for action against the child’s parents, the policemen, evidently on the defensive, said the matter would be closed.

When the incident occurred, Simran Sachdeva’s 62-year-old mother was out for an evening walk on March 27 at Lodha Fiorenza in Goregaon East. The child allegedly collided with her, causing her to fall. Sachdeva revealed that her mom had to undergo surgery for hip dislocation.

The actress claimed she went to the cops since the boy’s parents had never inquired about her mother’s condition. Talking to Mid-day, she said, “Yes, I filed a report, but I wanted the parents, not the boy, to be charged. For the past 1.5 months, my mother has been entirely bedridden. Following the incident, the boy’s mother simply sent a message on WhatsApp apologising but refusing to accept blame. She didn’t even come to my house to check on my mother. She had no response when I asked why she permitted her son to cycle in a spot where all the senior residents were strolling.”

Simran has also demanded Rs 5 lakh from the child’s family as compensation. Following the filing of the case, the boy’s mother sought assistance from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Police have said that they will close the case soon as they found it was just an accident and not an intentional crime. They will be submitting the closure report to the court soon.

Simran Sachdeva has worked in TV programmes like Choti Sardarni, Naagin 3 and Supercops Vs Supervillains.

