FIR Against Amitabh Bachchan Over Kaun Banega Crorepati Question

An FIR has been lodged against superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of his popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for hurting 'Hindu sentiments'. The problem arose following a question that Bachchan asked in the Karamveer episode, related to Manusmirti. Social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni were guests on the episode.

The question for Rs 6,40,000 and was "On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options given were, a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigdev, and d) Manusmriti. The answer was Manusmriti.

Explaining the answer, Amitabh Bachchan said in Hindi that in 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti and also burned copies of it to prove a point against the caste system.

However, it did not go well with the social media users and they started trolling #BoycottKBC right after the clip of the show went viral on the Internet. Hindu activists have accused the showmakers of running the 'leftist propaganda', while others blamed it for 'hurting Hindu sentiments'.

Here's a glimpse of the episode:

