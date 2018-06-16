GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIR Against Armaan Kohli Quashed by Bombay High Court

The case has been quashed after Armaan paid a hefty compensation to Neeru.

IANS

Updated:June 16, 2018, 3:59 PM IST
The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed an FIR against Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli for assaulting his girlfriend.

Armaan was arrested from Lonavala on Tuesday after an FIR was lodged by his live-in partner Neeru Randhawa for assaulting her physically.

"The High Court has directed the superintendent of Arthur Road jail to release him (Armaan) as the matter has been quashed and nothing remains pending," Armaan's lawyer Lakshmi Raman said.

"It is a full and final settlement between Armaan and Neeru, where he earlier paid an amount of Rs 50 lakh and today he paid two post-dated cheques of Rs 25,000," Raman said.

The High Court judge also demanded an affidavit from Armaan saying he regrets whatever happened and that he will never attempt such an act ever again.

According to Raman, this affidavit was submitted in the court on Friday.

