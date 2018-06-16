English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIR Against Armaan Kohli Quashed by Bombay High Court
The case has been quashed after Armaan paid a hefty compensation to Neeru.
The case has been quashed after Armaan paid a hefty compensation to Neeru.
The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed an FIR against Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli for assaulting his girlfriend.
Armaan was arrested from Lonavala on Tuesday after an FIR was lodged by his live-in partner Neeru Randhawa for assaulting her physically.
"The High Court has directed the superintendent of Arthur Road jail to release him (Armaan) as the matter has been quashed and nothing remains pending," Armaan's lawyer Lakshmi Raman said.
The case has been quashed after Armaan paid a hefty compensation to Neeru.
"It is a full and final settlement between Armaan and Neeru, where he earlier paid an amount of Rs 50 lakh and today he paid two post-dated cheques of Rs 25,000," Raman said.
The High Court judge also demanded an affidavit from Armaan saying he regrets whatever happened and that he will never attempt such an act ever again.
According to Raman, this affidavit was submitted in the court on Friday.
