FIR Against Bollywood Singer Rahul Jain For Allegedly Raping A Stylist

Popular singer-composer Rahul Jain has been accused of raping a costume stylist at his apartment in Mumbai. An FIR has also been filed against Rahul by the 30-year-old stylist at the Oshiwara police station. However, the Aanewala Kal crooner has dismissed all the accusations by calling them “fake and baseless.”

In her statement to the police, the stylist said that Rahul Jain reached out to her on Instagram by praising her work. She also revealed that he asked her to visit him at his apartment, located in Suburban Andheri, promising to appoint her as his custom stylist. Quoting the FIR filed by the woman, who is a freelance costume stylist, a police officer stated that she visited the Bollywood singer at his Mumbai flat on August 11.

The woman accused Rahul Jain of raping her by asking her to accompany him to his bedroom under the guise of showing her around his flat. She stated that he assaulted her when she tried to resist him. The stylist also claimed that Rahul attempted to destroy all the evidence.

On the other hand, the singer broke his silence about the allegations and told PTI, “I don’t know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless.” Rahul also added, “Earlier also a woman had made similar allegations against me but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Rahul Jain under section 376 (Punishment for rape), section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) as well as section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), said the official. However, no arrest has been made as of yet. For the unversed, Rahul was accused of cheating, rape and forcible abortion by another woman in October last year.

