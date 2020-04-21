FIR Against Kannada TV Anchor for Preparing to Organise Wedding Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected over 18,000 people in India and has claimed close to 600 lives in the country, public gatherings have been strictly prohibited by the authorities so that the spread of the deadly virus can be contained.

Now, popular Kannada reality TV show host and actor, identified as Akul Balaji by oneindia.com, has been booked by the police in Bengaluru for allegedly preparing to organise a wedding event at his resort in the city, which would have violated social distancing guidelines and lockdown orders.

"An FIR (first information report) has been filed against a Kannada TV anchor allegedly for preparations to organise a guest packed wedding at his resort near Bengaluru, Karnataka," shared news agency ANI in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Akul is known for hosting reality shows such as Mane Munde Mahalakshmi, Pyate Hudgir Halli Lifu season 1 & 2, Hosa Luv Story among many others.

