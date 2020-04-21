MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

FIR Against Kannada TV Anchor for Preparing to Organise Wedding Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Akul Balaji

Akul Balaji

Akul Balaji has been booked by the police for allegedly preparing to host a guest packed wedding at his resort in Bengaluru.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Share this:

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected over 18,000 people in India and has claimed close to 600 lives in the country, public gatherings have been strictly prohibited by the authorities so that the spread of the deadly virus can be contained.

Now, popular Kannada reality TV show host and actor, identified as Akul Balaji by oneindia.com, has been booked by the police in Bengaluru for allegedly preparing to organise a wedding event at his resort in the city, which would have violated social distancing guidelines and lockdown orders.

"An FIR (first information report) has been filed against a Kannada TV anchor allegedly for preparations to organise a guest packed wedding at his resort near Bengaluru, Karnataka," shared news agency ANI in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Akul is known for hosting reality shows such as Mane Munde Mahalakshmi, Pyate Hudgir Halli Lifu season 1 & 2, Hosa Luv Story among many others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,659,470

    +45,434*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,477,426

    +73,463*

  • Cured/Discharged

    647,632

    +22,934*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,324

    +5,095*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres