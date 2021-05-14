FIR Against Munmun Dutta of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' for Using Casteist Slur

Munmun Dutta aka Babijta Ji who stars in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for a casteist slur in a recent video that she shared on social media. The FIR has been registered at Haryana’s Hansi.

Nitika Gahlaut, Superintendent of Police, Hansi, confirmed that the case was registered at the City Police Station under Section 3(1) (u) of the SCs and STs Act on Thursday and the matter was under investigation. The FIR was registered following a complaint on May 11 by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. Kalsan submitted a CD with the video in which Dutta, while demonstrating make-up techniques, is seen saying she wanted to look good, and referring to members of a particular Scheduled Caste to say she did not want to look like them, reported a website.

Dutta also apologised for the same. “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings."

“Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation," she added.

“I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been an unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same," she further wrote.

While Dutta has deleted the particular portion from her video, the deleted clip has gone viral on social media. Upset netizens are now demanding the actress be arrested for her disrespectful remark.

Among those who tweeted their criticism wass filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan. “Has been misinterpreted? Never said it with intent to hurt? There is no other interpretation! You said the B word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up," Ghaywan wrote.

(With IANS inputs)

