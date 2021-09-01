FIR Against Payal Rohatgi for Allegedly Defamatory Video Against Nehru-Gandhi Family

A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against the Nehru-Gandhi family in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC. The complaint has reportedly been filed against Payal at Shivaji Nagar police station by the office bearers of the Pune City Congress committee. This is not the first time that Payal has landed in legal trouble for a post on social media. She has been booked earlier in different police jurisdictions in the country and has faced action following registration of cases.

In this case, the complaint has been filed against Payal for one of her recent posts. Pune City Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “Payal Rohatgi has repeatedly made derogatory comments about the Nehru Gandhi family. We came across one such post, which we believe has been made recently. Subsequently, the office-bearers of the Pune City Congress committee, including Ramesh Bagwe, Mohan Joshi, Datta Bahirat, Sangeeta Tiwari and myself, met senior police officials from the cyber crime cell. A formal complaint in the case was given by Sangeet Tiwari. The police have acted on it and a case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station."

In June 2021, Payal was arrested by the Satellite Police in Ahmedabad on Friday for threatening and hurling abuse at the chairman of her society on social media. Rohatgi was later released on bail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here