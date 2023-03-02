CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveShowsha Reel AwardsRRRHera Pheri 3Shehzada
Home » News » Movies » FIR Against Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan Over Flat Worth Rs 86 Lakh in Lucknow
1-MIN READ

FIR Against Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan Over Flat Worth Rs 86 Lakh in Lucknow

By: Entertainment Bureau

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 09:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Police case against Gauri Khan, others in Lucknow over property purchase.

Police case against Gauri Khan, others in Lucknow over property purchase.

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, in Lucknow.

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The other two named in the FIR are Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited CMD Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that he invested in a property located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area, but failed to get the possession of the flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh. He alleged that he purchased the apartment by Tulsiyani Construction and Developers Group because Gauri Khan was its brand ambassador.

Gauri is a film producer and an entrepreneur who runs her own company called Gauri Khan Designs. She’s one of the best interior designers in Bollywood and has decorated houses of many celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Gauri Khan
  3. Shah Rukh Khan
  4. SRK
first published:March 02, 2023, 09:24 IST
last updated:March 02, 2023, 09:35 IST
Read More