Independence Day
FIR Against Singer Abhijeet for Verbally Abusing Woman

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been booked by the Mumbai police for using derogatory language with a woman on phone.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya at Mumbai’s Amboli police station for verbally abusing a woman on phone.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the two argued over “some drilling work in the society”. Based on the woman’s complaint, that the singer used derogatory language while speaking with her, the police have filed a case under Sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, Abhijeet has dismissed all allegations and has blamed the woman instead for trying to extort money and making an illegal extension on the building’s second floor.

He told HT, “She has been threatening me and others to extort money. I have given a commercial place on rent. My tenants were getting some work done, and she objected to it. Being the owner of the place, I intervened in it.”

According to the local police, the case is under investigation but Abhijeet reportedly claims that he hasn’t been contacted by the police yet.

This isn’t the first time that the singer has courted controversy for misconduct. In 2016, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Kumar Menon had mentioned him in an FIR for engaging in an ugly verbal spat with a woman journalist on Twitter.

In 2015, he was booked by the Oshiwara police for reportedly molesting a woman at one of Lokhandwala’s Durga Puja pandals.

He also infamously defended Salman Khan in the hit-and-run case, blaming homeless people sleeping on pavements for the misadventure.

