FIR Against 'Tandav' Makers and OTT's Head of Original Content for 'Insulting Hindu Deities'

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday issued a notice to Amazon Prime Video over its latets series Tandav. The move comes after several leaders protested against it with BJP MP Manoj Kotak writing to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities.

Now, an FIR has been registered in Lucknow against Tandav director Ali Abaas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and series writer Gaurav Solanki for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Aparna Purohit, who heads original content for Amazon India has also been named in the FIR along with others.

The complaint filed was after suo moto cognizance by the state government. It says that after public complaints, the episodes of the series were watched by a team of officers and it was found that it had content that insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The series also abuses caste and can threaten peace in the society.

Meanwhile, hashtags 'Boycott Tandav' and 'Ban Tandav' continue to trend on social media.