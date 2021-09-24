FIR Against The Kapil Sharma Show for Courtroom Scene Showing Alcohol Consumption

Kapil Sharma hosted celebrity chat show The Kapil Sharma Show is facing trouble after an FIR was filed recently against the makers in the district court of Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh for showing a characters drinking alcohol on stage while performing a courtroom scene. The episode in question first aired on January 2020 and had its repeat telecast in April 2021.

The lawyer, who filed FIR against the show was quoted by India Today as saying, “The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony TV is very sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That’s why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped.”

The Family Man 2, Abhay 2 and Other Web Content That Courted Controversy

The Kapil Sharma Show returned on screen last month after Kapil decided to return post his break following the birth of his second child, a baby boy. The Kapil Sharma Show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. Apart from Kapil, the show stars Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here