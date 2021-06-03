FIR Against Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for Violating Covid-19 Pandemic Norms

An FIR was registered against Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason. Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.

“A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn’t give a

satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Reportedly, the rumoured couple was enjoying a drive around Bandra after their gym session. Tiger was sitting in the back seat while Disha was sitting in the front. The actors left after the police checked their Aadhar card and completed other formalities.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years now, however, both of them have maintained they are just friends. The actors are often spotted hanging out at social events and even go to the same gym for a workout.

(With inputs from PTI)

