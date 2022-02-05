FIR-Faizal Ibrahim Rais: Dhanush Praises Vishnu Vishal For His Performance

Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film ‘FIR- Faizal Ibrahim Rais’ is all set to hit theatres on February 11. The film is being released in Tamil and Telugu languages. Vishnu Vishal, during the trailer launch event, said Dhanush had watched the movie and praised his performance.

He talked about how the success of ‘Raatchasan’ has helped him to reach the zenith of his career. Vishnu Vishal also talked about the fact that he is quite constant with his endeavours for improving himself as an actor. Vishnu Vishal extended a vote of thanks to his co actors, distributors of the film. He also thanked his father Ramesh Kudawala. Vishnu got emotional after Ramesh Kudawala reached the dais and praised him.

Ramesh Kudawala thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for acknowledging the efforts of Vishnu Vishal as an actor. Ramesh was also grateful to actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin and his production house Red Giant Movies for coming on board to release the film. He said that FIR-Faizal Ibrahim Rais has moved him a lot. He applauded the entire team behind this film.

Have a look at the teaser of this film. Vishnu Vishal looks terrific in the role of Abu Bakar. The cinematography also looks quite enthralling.

FIR- Faizal Ibrahim Rais has been directed by Manu Anand. Besides Vishnu Vishal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Reba Monica John, Manjima Mohan and Raiza Wilson are part of this film. The movie has been produced by Sujataa Productions. Gautham Menon will be enacting the role of a cop. Ashwath has been roped in for composing the music of this film. Arul Vincent is the cinematographer while Prasanna GK will take care of the edits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.