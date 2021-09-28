'FIR' Fame Mahika Sharma to Participate in Bigg Boss 15? Here Is What She Has to Say

With Bigg Boss 15 to begin soon, fans just can’t keep calm. The controversial reality show is all set to premiere on October 02 and the speculated list of contestants has already set the tone for the show. A promo released by the channel has given a glimpse of some of the contestants and for the fans, it was enough to figure out who they are. Though a couple of names like that of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Afsana Khan have been confirmed, the final list is still not out. Therefore, speculations on who could be the other contestants joining the show are still going around.

Actress Mahika Sharma has been on the speculation list for the past couple of seasons. Once again, the F.I.R actress has ruled out her participation in the upcoming season of the reality show. When Mahika was asked by the media for participating in Bigg Boss 15, she said that every time Bigg Boss is announced, people ping her to ask about her participation. “My fans keep messaging me on my social media for updates and many media friends keep calling me. I don’t want to break their heart, but still, I’m not doing the show,” she stated. Mahika revealed that she was approached for it and even for the OTT version, but the actress has not given it a thought yet.

Former Miss Teen Northeast, who rose to fame post her stint in the popular sitcom F.I.R, Mahika said that she would love to be on Bigg Boss only for Salman Khan. She shared that she watches the show only on weekends as Salman hosts it. “I love the superstar and he will be the only reason for me to participate in the show in the future. I can do anything for Salman Khan, I am so impressed by his aura,” she added.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal was the first confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

