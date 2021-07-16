FIR Filed Against Bhushan Kumar, the T-Series Head, in Alleged Rape Case

An FIR has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of T-Series, at Mumbai’s D N Nagar police station after a woman claimed that she was allegedly raped by Kumar on the pretext of giving her a job in one of his upcoming projects.

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, sources from Mumbai Police confirmed the development. “A case of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are still investigating the matter," said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity. The case has been registered at D N Nagar Police Station in Mumbai. No arrests have been made yet.

According to the investigating officers, the victim is a 30-year-old woman. The Mumbai Police is now expected to question and record the statement of Bhushan Kumar, who is yet to respond to the allegations.

