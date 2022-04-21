FIR Filed Against Rakhi Sawant For Allegedly Making Fun of ‘Adivasi’ Community: Report

Bollywood entertainer Rakhi Sawant has found herself on the wrong side of the law as an FIR has been registered against her for a video of hers that went viral recently. According to India.com, the FIR has been registered for a video of hers in which she was dressed in a tribal costume and apparently made fun of the Adivasi community. In the video shared by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be heard saying that she is dressed in complete tribal looks.

The publication reported that Jharkhand’s Kendriya Sarna Samiti has allegedly lodged FIR against her for uploading a ‘vulgar video.’

Watch the video here:

India.com further reported that according to Kendriya Sarna Samiti, the actress has hurt the feelings of the tribal community and action should be taken against her under suitable sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“We want Rakhi Sawant to apologies publically before the tribal community, failing which, we will continue agitation against her,” said the head, as reported by the publication.

Last week, paparazzi account Viral Bhayani took to social media and dropped a video in which Rakhi Sawant can be seen dressed in her ‘Adivasi look’. However, seems like netizens were not impressed with it. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens started to troll the Bigg Boss fame. While some of the fans asked Rakhi about her designer, others linked her fashion choices to that of Urfi Javed. “Urfi Javed’s ancestor Rakhi Sawant. Now it’s clear,” one of the social media users wrote. Another netizen jokingly asked if Rakhi has dressed up like this to visit Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

“Merko toh laga ki Ranbir aur Alia ki shadi Mai jaane k liye tyar hui hai (I thought she is getting ready for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding),” the comment read.

