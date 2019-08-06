FIR Filed Against The Kapil Sharma Show Actor Kiku Sharda in an Alleged Case of Cheating

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Kiku Sharda and a charitable trust called The Mumbai Fest, that the former is affiliated with, have been accused by art director Nitin Kulkarni of cheating him for Rs 50 lakh. Kulkarni has followed up the accusation with a police complaint in Amboli police station, Mumbai and has named five other people in the FIR, alleging that he has been duped of the aforementioned amount.

Since Sharda is associated with the trust, his name has also been mentioned in the complaint.

According to a report (via timesnownews.com), the 51-year-old was given the task of designing a set of the 3-day fest that was held last year at the MMRDA grounds in BKC. The complainant has stated that he never received a copy of the agreement between him and the trust. Adding to this, he also said that the cheque given to him by the organisers bounced and that he was not paid what he was promised.

A police officer wqas quoted as saying, “The dispute arose between the two parties due to some miscommunication about the due amount. After receiving a complaint we have registered an FIR and our probe is on. We will verify the claims made by both sides.”

The lawyer working on behalf of the trust commented on the case and said, “We will give all the necessary documents to the police and also submit proof in court.”

Sharda, however, on his behalf, has hit back at Kulkarni and denied any involvement in the matter.

