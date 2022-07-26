FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh for Posing Nude, 'It's a Shameful Act' Says Complainant | Exclusive

Known for his eccentric and flamboyant sartorial choices, Ranveer Singh has always been a trendsetter and loves to make a statement with his fashion. Last week, the Gully Boy actor took social media by storm as he posed naked for a magazine. While many applauded the actor’s bold avatar, several others trolled the actor.

Soon after, legal complaints were filed against Ranveer. Now, as per the latest update, an FIR has been lodged against the actor in addition to more police complaints, taking cognizance of a complaint filed against Singh at Mumbai’s Chembur police station.

The FIR has been filed under section 67A of the IT Act along with sections 292, 293, 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for hurting sentiments and insulting the modesty of women.

Lalit Tekchandani, who represents an NGO called Shyam Mangaram foundation which has been in existence for almost six years in Chembur, in central suburban Mumbai, spoke to News18.com and explained, “Many women and children approached us saying that what Ranveer Singh has done with the photo shoot is against our society norms. We saw many nude photographs of the actor being clicked and he promoted it on his social media in such a manner that any male or female would feel ashamed about it. We realised that such an act should be strongly opposed and this is why we decided to file a complaint and FIR.”

Tekchandani says that Singh is a youth icon and he should create a positive impact on the society rather than promoting nudity, “Ranveer has around 40 million followers on Instagram most of whom are youth and women. By posing nude what is the message that he is trying to give out? We are still a conservative society and he has done a shameful act by promoting nudity.”

He further adds that the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has apparently been paid a hefty amount for the photo shoot, “Ranveer has received Rs 55 crore for posing nude. All this information will come out in the investigation. It is a shame that he can stoop so low for money.”

Akhilesh Choubey, advocate for the complainant in the case, said, “Actors’ fans are mostly children who use mobile phones for studies and seeing this nude photo of Ranveer will have a bad effect on their minds and there is every possibility of sending the wrong message.”

He adds, “Thanks to Mumbai Police they registered the case, and all the four charges are non-bailable warrants. As per the direction of the Supreme Court the maximum punishment is five years. As per the law, the police will have to issue 41 A (notice of appearance before the investigating police officer) and he can be arrested soon.”

Like Tekchandhi, Choubey too mentions that the 83 actor decided to go full monty just for earning money, “It is a shame and I am sure Ranveer is aware that pornography is banned in India. The photo shoot is kind of pornography. If he is not hesitating to pose nude, tomorrow we will have the entire youth doing it. He has done it only for money. If no action is taken by tomorrow, we plan to approach the Commissioner of Mumbai on Thursday to take some action.”

We reached out to Singh’s team but did not receive any comment from them till the time of publishing the article.

