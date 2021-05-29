FIR Filed in Mumbai Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta

An FIR has been lodged in Mumbai against actor Munmun Dutta of the popular television show ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a YouTube video that went viral on social media, according to news agency ANI. She has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

FIR registered against TV actor Munmun Dutta for posting a video with a casteist slur on social media: Mumbai Police#Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

Based on a complaint lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar, another FIR was earlier registered against Dutta in Indore under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In his complaint, Parmar said that the use of a “racist" word by Dutta in her video hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community, especially the Valmiki community.

Similar FIRs were lodged against Dutta in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh after a portion of the YouTube video went viral on social media wherein she was allegedly heard using a derogatory term. However, Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", later apologised for her controversial remarks. The actress had released her apology on May 10 on social media.

