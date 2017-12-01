Firangi Movie Review: The Kapil Sharma Starrer is Downright Insipid

Event Highlights
However, the star is yet to taste success in films. Kapil had first tried his hand at acting two years ago, but was unable to impress the audience. And now he is back with another big screen outing, Rajiv Dhingra's Firangi.
Full marks to #RajievDhingra's efforts but unfortunately the film's plotline is downright insipid.— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
#KapilSharma might have the ability to make people laugh but the one thing he surely can’t do is prevent his poor attempts at films from criticism. #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
With boring plot & unconvincing fictional pairing, #KapilSharma starrer #Firangi ends up appealing to absolutely no one.— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
Firangi: A sad sad comedy
It's a comedy that falls absolutely flat. #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
Great actors can't save a doomed film.
Even great actor like Aanjjan Srivastav doesn't have much to offer in this film. #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
And we're back! The second half looks a bit intense though the plot remains unconvincing #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
First half doesn't impress at all..
It's half time: Trust me you won't regret avoiding this one! #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
Okay, so the film is an average watch till now, minus the love-story...
The story seems to be digestible if it doesn't focus on #KapilSharma and #IshitaDutta's love story. #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
At least something is believable...
The film's cinematography is able to create adequate believability unlike its characters. #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
Well, it seems the film has no vibes...
Trust me #KapilSharma should stick to comedy. His romance with co-star #IshitaDutta feels very forced #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
A senseless period-comedy?
Most of the people in the film are not even making sense. #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
A lame start is it?
Mera naam Mangat Ram hai par log pyaar se Manga bulaate hai... Shukar hai tera naam Nangat Ram nahi hai nahi toh log tujhe Nanga bulaate. Was that a joke? #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
It begins with a 'heavy narration' indeed...
Well #AmitabhBachchan's impressive voice over opens the film #Firangi— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) December 1, 2017
The film revolves around a story of a small-town boy (Kapil) and his love life with NRI girl, Monica Gill. Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, it also features Tanushree Dutta's younger sister Ishita.
Image: Kapil Sharma/Twitter
Set during the peak of the independence movement, the film is set in Punjab and tells the story of a man Manga who isn't bothered by the British atrocities. Also featuring Ishita Dutta, the film marks Kapil's second project after Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.
Will this time Kapil be able to charm the audience with his acting skills? Let's find out.
-
