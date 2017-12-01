GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Firangi Movie Review: The Kapil Sharma Starrer is Downright Insipid

News18.com | December 1, 2017, 1:28 PM IST
Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Indian comedy circuit. From being a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to becoming the owner of The Kapil Sharma Show, the ace comedian has only upped his game.

However, the star is yet to taste success in films. Kapil had first tried his hand at acting two years ago, but was unable to impress the audience. And now he is back with another big screen outing, Rajiv Dhingra's Firangi.
Dec 1, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

The film doesn't have an engaging plotline or a love-story to vouch for... a big disappointment for Kapil Sharma fans. 

Dec 1, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)
Dec 1, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)
Dec 1, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Dec 1, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Firangi: A sad sad comedy

Dec 1, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

Great actors can't save a doomed film.

Dec 1, 2017 11:58 am (IST)
Dec 1, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

First half doesn't impress at all.. 

Dec 1, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

Okay, so the film is an average watch till now, minus the love-story...

Dec 1, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

At least something is believable... 

Dec 1, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Well, it seems the film has no vibes... 

Dec 1, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

A senseless period-comedy? 

Dec 1, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

A lame start is it? 

Dec 1, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

It begins with a 'heavy narration' indeed... 

Dec 1, 2017 10:00 am (IST)
Firangi Motion Poster: Kapil Sharma's Act Will Leave A Smile On Your Face

The film revolves around a story of a small-town boy (Kapil) and his love life with NRI girl, Monica Gill. Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, it also features Tanushree Dutta's younger sister Ishita.

Dec 1, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

Directed by Rajeev Dhingra the film is aimed at bringing the acting chops of the comedian in limelight, and his soft-spoken, subtle character dipped in the sades of sepia, is expected to impress his fanbase.

Dec 1, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

Firangi is unlike Kapil's debut film as the subtle, conversational humour takes a front seat instead of punchlines. 

Dec 1, 2017 9:42 am (IST)
ICYMI: Here's the trailer of the film and the tone resembles the pre-independence era.

Dec 1, 2017 9:39 am (IST)

With his talent of healing people with a 'kick', Manga lands a job with British authorities only to displease his fellow villagers and even his lover. Then begins the journey of realisation and winning the love and respect back from his lady.

Dec 1, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Set during the peak of the independence movement, the film is set in Punjab and tells the story of a man Manga who isn't bothered by the British atrocities and didn't care about the freedom struggle. 

Dec 1, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

After a hilarious debut with Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun, Kapil Sharma is back on big screen with Firangi. 

Firangi Movie Review: The Kapil Sharma Starrer is Downright Insipid
Image: Kapil Sharma/Twitter

Set during the peak of the independence movement, the film is set in Punjab and tells the story of a man Manga who isn't bothered by the British atrocities. Also featuring Ishita Dutta, the film marks Kapil's second project after Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Will this time Kapil be able to charm the audience with his acting skills? Let's find out.
