Firangi Movie Review: The Kapil Sharma Starrer is Downright Insipid

Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Indian comedy circuit. From being a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to becoming the owner of The Kapil Sharma Show, the ace comedian has only upped his game.However, the star is yet to taste success in films. Kapil had first tried his hand at acting two years ago, but was unable to impress the audience. And now he is back with another big screen outing, Rajiv Dhingra's Firangi.