Fire At Andhra Theatre As Prabhas Fans Burst Crackers To Celebrate His Birthday

A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after fans burst firecrackers on the occasion of Prabhas’ 43rd birthday. The incident occurred in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district. Showing their love for the actor, fans burst firecrackers during the screening of his film Billa in Venkatramana theatre. However, the seats in the theatre caught fire.

The audience rushed out of the hall in panic. Fortunately, there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished by theatre employees with the help of some moviegoers.

