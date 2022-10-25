CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Fire At Andhra Theatre As Prabhas Fans Burst Crackers To Celebrate His Birthday
1-MIN READ

Fire At Andhra Theatre As Prabhas Fans Burst Crackers To Celebrate His Birthday

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 12:36 IST

Mumbai, India

The film was re-released in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mark the Baahubali fame’s birthday.

The film was re-released in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mark the Baahubali fame’s birthday.

The incident occurred in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district.

A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after fans burst firecrackers on the occasion of Prabhas’ 43rd birthday. The incident occurred in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district. Showing their love for the actor, fans burst firecrackers during the screening of his film Billa in Venkatramana theatre. However, the seats in the theatre caught fire.

The audience rushed out of the hall in panic. Fortunately, there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished by theatre employees with the help of some moviegoers.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 25, 2022, 12:34 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 12:36 IST