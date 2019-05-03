English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at Chiranjeevi's Farmhouse, Sets of Film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Damaged
The set of period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was built inside Chiranjeevi's farmhouse, located at the Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.
A file photo of Chiranjeevi.
A fire broke out in the farmhouse of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, damaging part of a film set, police said. The incident occurred near the Gandipet lake. Residents of the area, who noticed the smoke at the farmhouse, alerted the police.
The set of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was built inside Chiranjeevi's farmhouse, located at the Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. There was nobody on the sets of the film at the time of the accident. A part of it was damaged in the fire, police said.
The fire reportedly erupted because of a short circuit that occurred. According to the firefighters on the spot, the short circuit occurred due to strong winds and the wires might have caught fire because of it. It is also being reported that initially workers on the set tried to douse the fire and an hour later two fire fighting units rushed to bring the situation under control.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, it stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanathara, Tamannah and others.
The movie is being produced by Chiranjeevi's son and popular actor Ram Charan and directed by Surender Reddy. The fire might lead to a setback for the film, creating a delay in shooting schedules.
With inputs from IANS.
