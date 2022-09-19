'Fireworks To Start Soon': New Poster Of Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Starrer Vedikettu Out

Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibib George have come a long way together. They have made a special place in the hearts of millions of Malayali fans with their outstanding scripting and acting skills. The duo has again teamed up for the upcoming Malayam movie Vedikettu.

The team, recently, released a new poster of the movie. Vishnu Unnikrishnan shared the poster on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Fireworks will start soon.” The poster represents a sketch of Vishnu holding a stick. Seeing the post fans showered good wishes for the film in the comment box.

See the poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Unnikrishnan (@vishnuunnikrishnan.onair)



Vedikettu is directed by Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. It is said to be a colourful entertainer as the posters released by the makers suggest the same too.

The script of the film is also penned by the director-duo. The editing section will be handled by John Kutty and the cinematography is done by Ratheesh Ram. Shyam Prasad has been roped in for music, while Alphonse will be scoring the background score for the movie.

Vedikettu is produced by NM Badusha and Shinoy Mathew under the banner of Badusha Cinemas and Pen and Paper. Co-produced by Geo Joseph and Hannan Maramutam. Manju Badusha and Neetu Shinoy are the executive producers.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George will be seen playing the lead roles in the movie along with several new actors. Aishwarya Anil Kumar will be playing the female lead in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 28 this year.

On the other hand, Vishnu Unnikrishnan was last seen in the comedy film Subhash Chandra Bose. It was directed by VC Abhilash. Although the film didn’t run well at the box office, it managed to receive many positive responses from both critics and audiences. Apart from Unnikrishnan the movie also featured Johny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, and Sreeja Das in important roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here