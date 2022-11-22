It came as a huge disappointment for fans when Paresh Rawal had confirmed that Akshay Kumar was no longer a part of Hara Pheri 3, a fresh sequel to the cult franchise. It was also reported that Kartik Aaryan had instead joined the cast. Following this, amid a lot of speculations and rumors, Suniel Shetty had given a statement that Hera Pheri is incomplete without Raju (Akshay Kumar) and he would try to work something out with Firoz Nadiadwala. However, now as per fresh reports by an entertainment portal, Nadiadwala is hurt by Akshay Kumar’s statement regarding opting out of the film due to poor script. The producer has reportedly decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Khiladi Kumar.

According to the sources close to Bollywood Hungama, Firoz Nadiadwala had tried his best to reason with Akshay Kumar to lower his alleged price of Rs 90 crore but the actor was not ready to budge. Only after he had roped in Kartik Aaryan was when the Ajnabee actor realized Feroz was serious. The source revealed, “Akshay Kumar was hurt over not being able to be a part of Hera Pheri’s next instalment since the franchise holds a special place in his career. However, Firoz Nadiadwala was just being practical. Akshay refused to lower his price. This can’t be a one-way street; it’s not fair that only Akshay makes money while the producer incurs losses. And post-pandemic, one has no choice but to lower his/her remuneration. Firoz tried explaining this to Akshay but he didn’t relent. With no other choice, Firoz Nadiadwala got Kartik Aaryan on board for Hera Pheri 3. This is when Akshay Kumar realized that Firoz actually meant business.”

The source further added that Firoz Nadiadwala is extremely disappointed with Akshay but he would still be going ahead with the sequels of the other two films. It said, “Firoz had made it clear to Akshay Kumar that he was the first choice for both these highly exciting sequels. He was hoping that he and Akshay could sit down and work on the commercials so that it benefited everyone. After Akshay Kumar publicly claimed that he’s exiting Hera Pheri 3 because of problems in the script, Firoz was disappointed and hurt. He has now decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay. The priority, however, would be on Hera Pheri 3 right now.”

The first Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was a massive success. Fans still remember the film for the characters and the iconic dialogues. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and recreated the magic of the first film. Fans have been waiting for a decade now for the third film to be announced.

