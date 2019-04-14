SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

First 20 Mins of Avengers Endgame Screening Reactions: Tear-jerking, Instant Goosebumps

First 20 minutes of 'Avengers: Endgame' was screened for a select audience in Seoul, South Korea.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
First 20 Mins of Avengers Endgame Screening Reactions: Tear-jerking, Instant Goosebumps
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Loading...
Avengers: Endgame cast and makers are on a promotional spree, leading up to the film's hotly anticipated release, falling on April 26. In a stop over in Seoul, South Korea, the fans were in for a treat when the team decided to arrange a special, exclusive screening of the film, lasting 20 minutes.

The first public viewing for media persons was held over the weekend and elicited some great response. BollywoodLife said that the film appears to stay ‘true to its core material, (and) the scenes from Avengers Endgame do full justice to what the hardcore fans have come to expect.”

Adding to this, words like 'tearjerker,' 'instant goosebumps' and 'emotional' were used by the viewers who got the opportunity to lay their eyes on this exclusive footage, before its premiere. And these are reactions from the East Asian city.

Earlier, deciding to go ahead with this unique promotional strategy, Marvel had screened ten minutes of the film to selected audience, ahead of its press screening in the US.

Talking about the film, Steven Weintraub of Collider wrote, "Just saw about 10 minutes of #avengersendgame at @DisneyStudios. The first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what I had previously seen at #CinemaCon. Not allowed to say anything specific but if I had to grade the footage A+."




See some of the other reactions to the exclusive footage:







Avengers: Endgame marks the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies, and wraps up 10 years of storytelling. It is slated to release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram