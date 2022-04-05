First Appearance at Sonam Kapoor's Wedding as Couple to Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Relationship Timeline

If reports are to be believed, it seems Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot this month. The two power actors of the Hindi cinema have met each other’s families and Alia’s Instagram posts often give us a glimpse of her relationship with the actor. And now it seems Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for quite some time now, will soon be becoming husband and wife.

Let us take a look at the relationship timeline of the Ralia couple.

Alia had first met Ranbir when she was just a child. At the age of 11, Alia had visited the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black where Ranbir was working as an assistant director.

Years later, when Alia debuted as an actress in Bollywood, she expressed her desire to marry Ranbir. It was during one of the episodes of filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan in 2014 when Alia said that she wanted to marry Ranbir. Not only that but Ranbir also showed up to promote Alia’s film Highway the same year.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji played the role of cupid as he roped in Alia and Ranbir for his upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra. The two actors worked together for the first time and fell in love.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. Ranbir and Alia were dressed in ethnic attires for the occasion.

In an interview with GQ in 2018, Ranbir admitted that he was dating Alia. However, Ranbir added that he did not want to “overspeak" and that their relationship needs space and time to breathe.

The couple welcomed the new year together. A picture from the 2019 new year celebration showed Alia sitting with Ranbir’s family including his late father Rishi Kapoor. Alia had accompanied Ranbir multiple times as they visited his ailing father in the US.

During the 2019 Awards ceremony, Ranbir and Alia even confessed their love for each other. The two actors had even won Filmfare awards for best acting in their respective roles that year.

Alia’s Instagram posts in 2021 proved that the couple is very much in love. To celebrate the 39th birthday of Ranbir, the couple went to Rajasthan. Alia shared a picture from the calm natural setting as she wished Ranbir a happy birthday.

The actress even shared an Instagram post with Ranbir on the occasion of Diwali, leaving fans excited.

Last week, Ranbir and Alia also finished the shooting for Brahmastra Part 1 in Varanasi.

The couple confirmed in various interviews that they will soon be tying the knot. Most recently, Ranbir told Film Companion that the couple will be marrying soon and only cards are left to be printed. It is now reported that the couple will be tying the knot this month in a private ceremony.

