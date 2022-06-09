First Character From Dhanush Starrer Thiruchitrambalam Revealed

Tamil superstar Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his two much awaited films— They Gray Man and Thiruchitrambalam. While The Gray Man is a Netflix original and being helmed by the famous Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo), Thiruchitrambalam has been produced by Sun Pictures.

The makers of Thiruchitrambalam have now revealed the first character from the movie ahead of its release. The film will hit the big screen on July 1. The first character of the movie to be revealed is Anusha, played by Raashii Khanna. The actress was last seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness opposite Ajay Devgn.

Sun Pictures has announced to reveal the characters of the movie in the run upto the release of the film. Raashii’s character is the first one to be made public.

Ever since the character reveal, the short video has already garnered more than 1.65 lakh views and more than 10 thousand likes. The character Anusha has been described as “high school classmate”. In the poster a happy Raashii is seen talking to someone on the road from the driver seat of a blue colour car. The poster indicates that Raashii is playing the role of a jolly girl in the film.

The makers announced, on June 7, to reveal the characters of the movie by sharing a poster of Dhanush . In the poster Dhanush was seen looking at an Ilaiyaraaja poster inside a dilapidated house.

Thiruchitrambalam has been directed by Mithran Jawahar. Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bharathiraja are playing pivotal roles in the film. Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music and the cinematography is being supervised by Om Prakash.

