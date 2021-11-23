First Glimpse of Dr Rajaeskhar's Shekar To Be Out on His Birthday. Details Here

The first glimpse of actor Dr Rajashekar’s 91st project, Shekar, will be released on the occasion of his 59th birthday on November 25. The announcement was made on Twitter by the actor with a poster featuring him in an intense look sitting on a bike.

The news has been also shared by South Indian Movies PRO BA Raju’s Team Twitter account. The tweet read, “Catch the first #ShekarGlimpse of @ActorRajashekar in and as Shekar, the man of scars on Nov 25th.”

With the film title, the poster bears the caption, “The Man With The Scar". The film is based on a hit Malayalam crime and investigative thriller.

Rajasekhar climbed the hit track with Praveen Sattaru ‘s PSV Garudavega. The actor was last seen playing the lead role in Prashant Verma’s action thriller drama Kalki.

The film is directed by debutant Lalith and Anu Sitara and Muskaan Khubchandani are playing the lead roles. The film is jointly bankrolled by Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani and Shivathmika, MLV Satyanarayana, and Venkata Srinivas B under the banner of Lakshya Productions and Pegasus Cine Corp. The music for the film is composed by Anup Rubens.

The actor has high hopes of the film as his last release Kalki was not as successful as expected.

Moreover, the actor also has his 92nd film, Marmanuvu, directed by Venkatesh Maha lined up. Earlier, in March this year, announcing the same, the actor released a poster featuring a skull wearing a red turban with a blue stone in the middle. With other producers, the film is also co-produced by both of his daughters. Mickey Jay Meyer is providing the music for the film.

