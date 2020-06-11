First Glimpse of Prabhas Since Lockdown Gets Fans Excited, See Pics

Rebel star Prabhas was busy shooting in Georgia from his upcoming 20th venture with Pooja Hegde and Radha Krishna Kumar when coronavirus scare swept the world and all shootings and other entertainment related work had to be stopped with immediate effect. Prabhas 20 team along with the Telugu star came back to India and since then he was in quarantine at his residence.

Since Prabhas maintains a low profile even on social media, his fans were yearning for a glimpse for long and now he was spotted participating in a plantation drive that has got his fans gushing over the handsome actor.

Prabhas was recently seen planting saplings as he undertook the Green India Challenge. He was seen interacting and participating in the good cause with Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Santosh Kumar J who shared their pictures from the time on social media.

Posting Prabhas' latest pics, Santosh wrote, "Let's Embrace Season-3 #GreenIndiaChallenge. Amid #COVID situation all over, let us reconnect ourselves with the #Nature. Plants are most favoured companions to mankind. Commemorating the 3rd phase of this noble initiation Young RebelStar #Prabhas had planted Sapling at his home (sic)."

In another instance, Santosh wrote, "Met Mr Prabhas at his residence. He's impressed after knowing about my adoption of Keesara forest and expressed his willingness to do the same at any place in the state. He's visibly elated to this idea and eager to start his job to develop (sic)."

Check out Prabhas' latest pics at his residence here.





Meanwhile, Prabhas 21 is with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and is said to be a sci-fi drama.



