First-Look Motion Poster of Laksh Chadalavada-Starrer Dheera is Out

The makers of the action thriller, titled Dheera, headlined by young Laksh Chadalavada have unveiled the first motion look poster of the upcoming film. On October 9, the film unit, wishing the Gangster Gangaraju star his birthday, launched the first look poster featuring him in action mode.

Sri Tirumala Tirupathi Venkateshwara Films wished the actor and unveiled the first motion look poster via Facebook. “Dheera is here to enthral you Unleashing the fiery first look & Wishing our Dynamic Hero Laksh Chadalavada a very Happy Birthday!

#DheeraMovie #Laksh07,” the Tweet read.

The motion poster promises the film to be high on action. It seems that Laksh will play a massy character. In the action-packed look, the actor is seen holding a glass bottle in one hand and lifting a man in the air with the other. Sporting shades, Laksh is posing in a hoodie paired with t-shirt and cargo pants. Behind the actor, the poster also sees an ambulance.

Meanwhile, to keep up the buzz around the film, the makers have been releasing updates and posters that connect the audience to the Lakesh-starrer. Recently, on the eve of Dussehra, the makers released a pre-look of the movie, which also received a superb response.

In addition to Laksh, the film also showcases the talents of Neha Pathan, Soniya Bansal, Mirchi Kiran, Himaja, Naveen Neni, Bharani Shankar, Samrat, Bobby Bedi, Viva Raghav, Bhushan, Meka Ramakrishna, Sandhyarani and others in eminent roles.

Vikranth Srinivas, the director of Dheera, has opted for a distinctive plot for the movie. The action entertainer, being made under Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara banner, is presented by Chadalavada Brothers. Sai Kartheek, who has composed music for many super hit movies, is providing background music and score to the film.

