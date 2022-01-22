First Look of Arya's New Film Captain to Launch Next Month

Shakti Soundar Rajan is a director who chooses different domains for his film, be it action fantasy Teddy or sci-fiction Tik Tik Tik. And now, he has reunited with the lead star of his film Teddy, actor Arya, to work on a new sci-fi/action project titled Captain. The film’s poster was released last year, in which Arya was seen as a tactical defaced army person holding a gun. The film stars Arya, Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lakshmi, Kannada actress Kavya Shetty and Simran in pivotal roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Harish Uthman, Gokul and Bharath Raj. The film’s music is being handled by music director D Imman and cinematography by Yuva, who has earlier handled the cinematography in Shakti’s Teddy. The film is co-produced under the banner of Think Studios. According to sources, Arya will be playing an essential role and will be completing a mission in Captain. This rumour has left much anticipation in the fans, who are eager to see his action-packed performance in the film.

The filming process for Captain is currently underway. It looks like the makers will wrap in just 10 more days. This means that by next summer, the film should hit theatres and everyone can finally enjoy it. However, the makers have planned to launch the first look of the film soon.

Arya, an Indian actor and producer, made his first appearance in Tamil cinema in Vishnuvardhan’s Arinthum Ariyamalum. This movie fetched him his overnight success. In Oru Kalluriyin Kathai, Arya played the role of a supporting character and received a lot of appreciation for his acting. He was also called by the critics as the next star of Kollywood. Well, the actor has worked with Shakti before in the film Teddy, which is why the fans of the actor are waiting for their collaborative project again.

