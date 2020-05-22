First Look Of BTS Member Suga’s Agust D 2 Is Out And Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Popular K-pop band BTS is hitting the headlines yet again. Band member and rapper Suga treated his fans with a brand new poster of his upcoming album, Agust D 2.

Suga’s second mixtape comes four years after the release of Agust D in 2016. Apple Music recently updated the original album’s artwork to a very recent look sported by Suga. Now, fans have been busy making wild guesses about the upcoming album.

In the music profile, Suga’s hands are tied with a rope while he gazes straight into the lenses. BTS ARMY has additionally pointed out a scar near Suga’s eyes and has therefore drawn comparisons with Tony Montana in Scarface.

The songwriter-producer has kept his fans on toes as the band has not revealed any specific details or made an official announcement yet.



This will be Suga’s first full-fledged solo project after Agust D. Suga opened up about personal struggles, mental health, and hardships through his music over the years.

BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment has been teasing a large number of fans of the Korean pop band for a while now over Suga’s new album.

The countdown for the release of Agust D 2 began almost a week ago with the unveiling of Suga’s mysterious poster.

Any news about BTS excited K-Pop fans and creates frenzy and this wasn’t any different. #Agust2DIsComing has become a trend on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Also, wouldn't the scar on Yoongi's face be another Scarface/Tony Montana reference? I'm so curious to see what the lyric content of these tracks will be... #AGUSTD2ISCOMING @BTS_twt https://t.co/L9Ft2ymKbr — msbeatrice⁷ (@msbeatrice_81) May 21, 2020

so there's a rumour that 'What Do You Think' is the title track and the #AgustD mixtape is called 'D-2' as someone shazamed the song Yoongi was working on... since I was sceptical, I googled it and found this #AGUSTD2ISCOMING @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/TZwb8PhVOS — 셀은미⁷ ⟭⟬ (@BTStranslation_) May 21, 2020

