2-MIN READ

First Look Of BTS Member Suga’s Agust D 2 Is Out And Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Suga, the band member and rapper of popular K-pop band BTS has teased his fans with new updates about his upcoming album Agust D 2. It is his second mixtape, four years after Agust D 2.

Popular K-pop band BTS is hitting the headlines yet again. Band member and rapper Suga treated his fans with a brand new poster of his upcoming album, Agust D 2.

Suga’s second mixtape comes four years after the release of Agust D in 2016. Apple Music recently updated the original album’s artwork to a very recent look sported by Suga. Now, fans have been busy making wild guesses about the upcoming album.

In the music profile, Suga’s hands are tied with a rope while he gazes straight into the lenses. BTS ARMY has additionally pointed out a scar near Suga’s eyes and has therefore drawn comparisons with Tony Montana in Scarface.

The songwriter-producer has kept his fans on toes as the band has not revealed any specific details or made an official announcement yet.

This will be Suga’s first full-fledged solo project after Agust D. Suga opened up about personal struggles, mental health, and hardships through his music over the years.

BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment has been teasing a large number of fans of the Korean pop band for a while now over Suga’s new album.

The countdown for the release of Agust D 2 began almost a week ago with the unveiling of Suga’s mysterious poster.

Any news about BTS excited K-Pop fans and creates frenzy and this wasn’t any different. #Agust2DIsComing has become a trend on Twitter and other social media platforms.

