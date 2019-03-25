English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at Box Office
Manoj Bajpayee talks about about his nomination at the Reel Movie Awards 2019, Radha Ravi receives backlash from Tamil film fraternity for misogynistic remarks against Nayanthara and the trailer of 'The Tashkent Files' releases on YouTube.
Manoj Bajpayee talks about about his nomination at the Reel Movie Awards 2019, Radha Ravi receives backlash from Tamil film fraternity for misogynistic remarks against Nayanthara and the trailer of 'The Tashkent Files' releases on YouTube.
Loading...
The makers of Chhapaak have unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film. Deepika plays the role of Malti in the Megna Gulzar directorial that draws inspiration from the life of acid- attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Twitter was set abuzz in a matter of minutes when they saw Deepika in the skin of the character, aided by prosthetic and special make-up.
After becoming the biggest box office opener of 2019, surpassing the likes of Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal and Amitabh Bachchan's Badla, Kesari is roaring high at the box office. Released on the occasion of Holi, and enjoying an extended weekend in the festive spree, Akshay Kumar's period war drama has collected a total of Rs. 78-79 crore net at the theatre window, reports Box Office India. In another news, Radha Ravi, actor and president of the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union, who was slammed by a section of the Tamil film fraternity for his ‘sexist and slut-shaming’ remarks against actress Nayanthara, said that his statement was misconstrued.
The trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files also released today. Centring on the mysterious death of India's Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri, the film will aim to lay rest to the conspiracies that followed in the wake of his demise in Tashkent, Russia.
Read below for more insight into the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is all set to be back on screen with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's look from the film was unveiled today, which also marks the roll-out of the project set to release in January 2020.
Read: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Look as Acid Attack Survivor Revealed; See Pic
Despite the kick-off of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, Akshay Kumar's Kesari is going strong at the box office. The war drama's momentous run is bolstered by great reception in mass circuits like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, East Punjab and South India (Kerala and Tamil Nadu).
Read: Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
During the trailer launch of Tamil film Kolayuthir Kaalam, Radha Ravi had said, "Nayanthara has acted as ghost as well as goddess Sita. Earlier, K.R. Vijaya was the most popular choice to play the role of goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess." Ravi faced backlash from the South India Artistes' Association and others from the film fraternity, who condemned Ravi for his statements.
Read: Radha Ravi Slammed For Misogynistic Remarks Against Nayanthara, Tamil Film Fraternity Boycotts the Actor
Superstar Mahesh Babu's much-awaited wax statue has been unveiled. The superstar is the latest entrant to the family of Madame Tussauds, Singapore. For the actor's fans, the statue was flown from Singapore and placed in Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad temporarily.
Read: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
The trailer of The Tashkent Files was released today. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Rajesh Sharma and Vinay Pathak, the film will aim to solve the death mystery of PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri that remains unsolved till date.
Read: The Tashkent Files Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's Thriller Questions 'Who Killed Lal Bahadur Shastri'
In the lead up to the Reel Movie Awards 2019, we caught up with actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is nominated in the Best Actor category for his work in Gali Guleiyan.
Read: I Realised I can’t Afford to be Arrogant, Says Manoj Bajpayee
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
After becoming the biggest box office opener of 2019, surpassing the likes of Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal and Amitabh Bachchan's Badla, Kesari is roaring high at the box office. Released on the occasion of Holi, and enjoying an extended weekend in the festive spree, Akshay Kumar's period war drama has collected a total of Rs. 78-79 crore net at the theatre window, reports Box Office India. In another news, Radha Ravi, actor and president of the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union, who was slammed by a section of the Tamil film fraternity for his ‘sexist and slut-shaming’ remarks against actress Nayanthara, said that his statement was misconstrued.
The trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files also released today. Centring on the mysterious death of India's Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri, the film will aim to lay rest to the conspiracies that followed in the wake of his demise in Tashkent, Russia.
Read below for more insight into the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is all set to be back on screen with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's look from the film was unveiled today, which also marks the roll-out of the project set to release in January 2020.
Read: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Look as Acid Attack Survivor Revealed; See Pic
Despite the kick-off of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, Akshay Kumar's Kesari is going strong at the box office. The war drama's momentous run is bolstered by great reception in mass circuits like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, East Punjab and South India (Kerala and Tamil Nadu).
Read: Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
During the trailer launch of Tamil film Kolayuthir Kaalam, Radha Ravi had said, "Nayanthara has acted as ghost as well as goddess Sita. Earlier, K.R. Vijaya was the most popular choice to play the role of goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess." Ravi faced backlash from the South India Artistes' Association and others from the film fraternity, who condemned Ravi for his statements.
Read: Radha Ravi Slammed For Misogynistic Remarks Against Nayanthara, Tamil Film Fraternity Boycotts the Actor
Superstar Mahesh Babu's much-awaited wax statue has been unveiled. The superstar is the latest entrant to the family of Madame Tussauds, Singapore. For the actor's fans, the statue was flown from Singapore and placed in Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad temporarily.
Read: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
The trailer of The Tashkent Files was released today. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Rajesh Sharma and Vinay Pathak, the film will aim to solve the death mystery of PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri that remains unsolved till date.
Read: The Tashkent Files Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's Thriller Questions 'Who Killed Lal Bahadur Shastri'
In the lead up to the Reel Movie Awards 2019, we caught up with actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is nominated in the Best Actor category for his work in Gali Guleiyan.
Read: I Realised I can’t Afford to be Arrogant, Says Manoj Bajpayee
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per Target
- YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive Hollywood Shows: Report
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
- Radha Ravi Slammed For Misogynistic Remarks Against Nayanthara, Tamil Film Fraternity Boycotts the Actor
- 'Out or Not Out?': ICC Turns Third Umpire to Confused Gully Cricketers in Pakistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results