First Look of Chiyaan 62 To Be Out On Diwali? Here's What We Know

The year 2022 has been the best for Chiyaan Vikram. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I under the direction of Mani Ratnam. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Chiyaan was showered with praise for Mahaan and Cobra.

Now, all eyes are on the actor’s next project for which he is joining hands with acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith. The movie, tentatively titled Chiyaan 61, was officially launched a few months ago and on Monday it went on floors with all the cast and crew at Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. The shoot is expected to go on for one week and the team will return during Diwali time.

Moreover, the makers will likely unveil the first look of the film on the occasion of Diwali. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet awaited.

Additional latest reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna is no longer part of this period film and Master fame Malavika Mohanan is now in talks with the makers to play the female lead role in Chiyaan 61.

The Pushpa actress was earlier reported to star opposite Chiyaan but due to not being able to allot dates for the movie, Malavika Mohanan is now expected to replace Rashmika.

The film is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green banners. Reports say that the makers are planning to release Chiyaan 61 in 3D as well. The upcoming film is set in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields. The grand-scale period action drama will depict the story of those who were involved in gold mining in the pre-independence era.

GV Prakash has been roped in to compose music for the Chiyaan-starrer. Kishore Kumar will crank the camera and Selva is in charge of editing for the film.

