First Look of Gauhar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah's Shiksha Mandal Intriguing

MX Player, the Indian OTT service platform which became popular among the audience with its back-to-back blockbuster hit series like Ashram, Matsya Kand, and Campus Diaries, is now coming with a much-needed hard-hitting story.

The show titled Shiksha Mandal, starring Gauhar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pawan Malhotra is inspired by true events and will depict the biggest scams in the education system of India.

On Tuesday, the OTT platform shared the first look poster of all the three lead actors via its Twitter handle and wrote, “Presenting ‘Shiksha Mandal’, inspired by true events around the biggest education scam in India starring @GAUAHAR_KHAN, @gulshandevaiah & #PavanRajMalhotra. Directed by @afzalistan #ShikshaMandal – an MX Original Series, coming soon!”

On the occasion, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer of MX Player said, “We are delighted to share the first look of our upcoming social thriller, Shiksha Mandal. With MX, we strive to tell the most authentic stories of India and bring relatable, real storytelling to our audiences and Shiksha Mandal is another series that does justice to all these realms.”

Going by the posters, it seems that Gauhar Khan will essay the role of a police officer. Gulshan Devaiah, who is mostly known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story, and Hunterrr, plays the character of a hardworking young man, who runs a coaching centre to fulfil his family’s aspirations. Pawan Malhotra will appear as the mastermind behind all the black deeds and illegal activities.

With a socially relevant premise and an equally talented cast, the audience can expect an intriguing story inspired by true events. Meanwhile, the release date of the show is yet awaited.

