First Look of Jacqueline Fernandez as Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer is Out
Jacqueline Fernandez is making her digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer on Netflix.
Image: Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez is making her debut in the digital entertainment space with Netflix's upcoming original film, Mrs. Serial Killer. The thriller, directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan, is slated to release on the service later this year.
In a statement, Netflix described the story this way, "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent."
Jacqueline shared her look from the film, showing her in a black and white photo with a scarf wrapped around her head.
It was earlier reported that Manoj Bajpayee could also be a part of the cast, but the latest statement from Netflix makes no mention of the actor.
Farah Khan had earlier said in a statement that Mrs. Serial Killer will be something that will be apt for the strong content craving audience, not just in India, but overseas, too.
On the big screen, Jacqueline will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. She also has Kick 2 starring Salman Khan.
