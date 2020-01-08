Take the pledge to vote

First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait

Although the second installment of the sci-fi charter has a certain wait of two years, it hasn't failed in raising eagerness among fans.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait
Although the second installment of the sci-fi charter has a certain wait of two years, it hasn't failed in raising eagerness among fans.

James Cameron's Avatar 2 becomes more close to reality as the first look of the long-awaited project finally comes to the fore. Avatar 2 is the sequel of Cameron's 2009 hit Avatar, which created history at the box office.

Cameron presented the first look of his forthcoming project at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday. He revealed some never-seen-before images of multiple settings from Pandora's opulent future.

The official Twitter page of Avatar gave the initial foretaste of Cameron's presentation with a caption that reads, “In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come.”

Later, Production house of Avatar 2, 20th Century Fox also shared glimpses of the fantasy world.

20th Century Fox captioned it as, "Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films."

Although the second installment of the sci-fi charter has a certain wait of two years, it hasn't failed in raising eagerness among fans.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in 2021 and the franchise will have installments releasing in 2023, 2025, 2027.

