First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait
Although the second installment of the sci-fi charter has a certain wait of two years, it hasn't failed in raising eagerness among fans.
Although the second installment of the sci-fi charter has a certain wait of two years, it hasn't failed in raising eagerness among fans.
James Cameron's Avatar 2 becomes more close to reality as the first look of the long-awaited project finally comes to the fore. Avatar 2 is the sequel of Cameron's 2009 hit Avatar, which created history at the box office.
Cameron presented the first look of his forthcoming project at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday. He revealed some never-seen-before images of multiple settings from Pandora's opulent future.
The official Twitter page of Avatar gave the initial foretaste of Cameron's presentation with a caption that reads, “In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come.”
In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world.Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ— Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020
Later, Production house of Avatar 2, 20th Century Fox also shared glimpses of the fantasy world.
20th Century Fox captioned it as, "Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films."
Although the second installment of the sci-fi charter has a certain wait of two years, it hasn't failed in raising eagerness among fans.
Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in 2021 and the franchise will have installments releasing in 2023, 2025, 2027.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shruti Seth Not Impressed with Sidharth Shukla's Behaviour in Bigg Boss 13, Asks 'What the Hell Is This?'
- Dazed Paul Pogba Jokes About Drinking Own Pee in Bizarre Instagram Video After Ankle Surgery
- CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Keynote Addresses Workplace Evolution, Amid Boycott Calls
- Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI Launched at Rs 1.65 Lakh in India
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?