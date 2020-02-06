First Look of Keanu Reeves from the Sets of Matrix 4 Goes Viral

Fan of the Matrix franchise has a reason to cheer as Keanu Reeves is back as Neo and the first look of the actor from the sets of the film has surfaced online. It was recently revealed that the actor had begun shooting for Matrix 4 under the direction of Lana Wachowski, who has also written the script of the movie with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchel.

In a video, which has gone viral, Reeves, 55, can be seen wearing a black blazer, black T-shirt and jeans. Passersby and fans spotted the 55-year-old actor busy filming the scenes on the sets of Matrix 4. Fans also witnessed Carrie-Ann Moss on the sets.

The actor was not found sporting the famous leather garb from trilogy, but the fans were happy with the fact that he has returned to the movie.

A passerby, speaking to People magazine, said that he saw Reeves crossing a street near Columbus Avenue and Montgomery Street in North Beach neighborhood, in San Francisco.

If reports are anything to go by, the makers of Matrix 4 have roped in Andrew Caldwell. The Matrix, which was released 20 years ago, helped turn Reeves and his character, Neo, into household names.

The details related to Matrix 4 started emerging last year. According to reports, the movie also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Toby Onwumere and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Matrix 4 is reportedly eyeing release date in May next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.