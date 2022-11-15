First Look of Mammootty-Jyothika-starrer Kaathal The Core Revealed

Superstar Mammootty is currently dominating headlines for his upcoming Malayalam film Kaathal The Core. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the movie, which is going viral all over social media. The poster, which features the lead characters Mammootty and Jyothika, gives the vibe of a light-hearted drama.

In the movie, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a political candidate named Mathew Devassy. The film is directed by The Great Indian Kitchen filmmaker Jeo Baby, and is touted to be a family drama. As the filmmaker never fails to deliver top-notch films, the expectations are high among the viewers.

The script of the film is penned by the writers Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. Salu K Thomas handled the cinematography, whereas Mathews Pulikkan is the movie’s music composer. Along with Mammootty and Jyothika, the cast also includes actors like Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni and Sudhi Kozhikode, who will be seen playing the supporting roles.

This film marks Jyothika’s return to the Malayalam film industry after 12 years. Earlier, she was seen in the Malayalam language family drama movie Seethakalyanam.

The movie is bankrolled by Mammootty’s own banner Mammootty Kampany and will be distributed by his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

Mammootty was recently seen in the thriller film Rorschach. Next, the actor also has director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam in his pipeline. The movie also stars Ramya Pandian and Ashokan in the lead roles.

