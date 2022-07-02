First Look Of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather To Be Out On July 4

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated film Godfather is nearing its completion. The big update on the star-studded project is that the first look poster of the film will be unveiled at 5:45PM on July 4.

Konidela Production Company, which is bankrolling the Chiranjeevi-starrer, announced the update in a tweet. Sharing an announcement poster, the makers wrote, “Make way for the MEGA Menacing Arrival of the #GodFather First look on 4th July at 5:45 PM #GodFatherFirstLook.”

The announcement poster has an intense look, in which people are seen waiting for the arrival of the Godfather amid heavy rain.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film has already set major expectations among the fans. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be seen playing an important role in the movie. The intense political drama is the official Telugu remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam directorial Lucifer. The original Malayalam film starred Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

In addition to Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the Telugu remake stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in lead roles. The upcoming project is also co-produced by Super Good Films. The film will have Music composed by SS Thaman.

The technical crew of the project includes master cinematographer Nirav Shah. Suresh Selvarajan is onboard for the artwork of this project. For the unversed, Suresh Selvarajan is best known for his work in many Bollywood Blockbuster films.

Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya, which was a huge flop at the box office. The film also had Ram Charan in the lead. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has Bholaa Shankar with director Meher Ramesh and tentatively titled #Chiru154 with Bobby. The untitled project features Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

