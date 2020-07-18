First Look of Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla's Single 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Out Now

Actress Neha Sharma took to social media to share the first look of her much-awaited upcoming single, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya also featuring BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. In the first look poster, Sidharth and Neha are both dressed in white attires sitting on a beautiful boat bedecked with evening lights.

The music for the romantic ballad is given by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics are courtesy Rana. The music video is helmed by Jacqueline Fernandes' Genda Phool director Sneha Shetty Kohli. The actress had hinted to fans and followers of the upcoming project a few days ago on Twitter. She wrote, "#DilKoKaraarAaya @sidharth_shukla @AnshulGarg80."

Sidharth was last seen in music video Bhula Dunga, along with his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Meanwhile, Neha was last seen in a web series, Illegal streaming on OTT platform since May 12. Satyadeep Misra, Piyush Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Kubbra Sait play major roles in the show.

She will play the lead in the Hindi adaptation of Hungarian black comedy, Liza, The Fox-Fairy. The remake, titled Aafat-e-Ishq is touted to be a fresh dark comedy with some supernatural elements. It will be directed by Indrajit Nattoji and bankrolled by Zee Studios. The film will also star Ila Arun, Namit Das, Gautam Rode and Pravessh Rana. Neha also has Taish to look forward to. The upcoming revenge drama is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie will also feature Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.