First Look of Prabhas' Adipurush To Be Out on April 10? What We Know

Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated projects of the Telugu superstar Prabhas. The shooting for the film has been wrapped and as per the current buzz, the first look of Adipurush will be out on April 10 on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. However, there has been no announcement regarding the same from the makers of the film.

Helmed by Om Raut, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and has actor Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, playing King Ravana and his screen name will be Lankesh. Meanwhile, with Prabhas appearing as Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

The mythological drama is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The shoot of the massive film was wrapped last year in November in just 103 days.

Adipurush is director Om’s second film since blockbuster hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has also launched a 3-D actioner with Kartik Aaryan.

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which failed to woo the audience. Following the roaring success of the Baahubali series, the fans have high hopes for the lead actor. However, the makers of Radhe Shyam claimed that the film had grossed a whopping collection of Rs 400 crore worldwide in the first 10 days of its release, but going by other reports, the actual collection stood at Rs 120 crore.

On the professional front, besides Adipurush, Prabhas has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline. Said to be a mega canvas, the pan India project stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The multi-lingual sci-fi genre is reported to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. In addition, he also has a new film titled Salaar with KGF director Prasanth Neel.

