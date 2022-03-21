First Look of R. Parthibhan's Iravin Nizhal Out. Check This Special Thing About Film

The first look of R. Parthibhan’s Iravin Nizhal has been unveiled by Mani Ratnam on the official page of Madras Talkies on Twitter. “The most compulsive innovator of Tamil Cinema. You continue to surprise us," read the tweet. The poster was also accompanied by a video snippet of AR Rahman, who has composed the music for the film.

The poster features Parthiban in the middle of a field, in pitch dark, with a torchlight. The poster looks intense and has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. The film is being billed as the first non-linear single-shot feature film in the world.

In the video accompanied by the poster, Parthiban stated that Iravin Nizhal was the world’s first non-linear single-shot film. AR Rahman also revealed in the video that he met Parthiban a long time ago and that they were supposed to collaborate on Yelelo, but they couldn’t, owing to unforeseen circumstances. He went on to say that he was excited to work with Parthiban on Iravin Nizhal, and that he was fascinated after hearing about the project.

Rahman described Parthiban as a “passionate filmmaker and performer." “I was enthralled by his enthusiasm for film and his willingness to attempt new things, new words, and new ideas for the score.

“So, when he mentioned it (the film) would be filmed in one take, I imagined it would be something special.

“He also took me through the entire rehearsal. When I first viewed the movie, I was blown away by his ability to accomplish so much. And there was a huge difference between what I saw at the rehearsal and what he shot. He’s a fascinating artist to collaborate with," Rahman said.

Iravin Nizhal is expected to hit the theatres in September 2022.

Meanwhile, R. Parthibhan was last seen in Yutha Satham. Though the film received poor reviews from the critics, Parthiban’s role in the film was appreciated. Prathibhan will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I.

