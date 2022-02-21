First Look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Naturistic, Ethereal' Shakuntalam Out

The first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s long-awaited Shakuntalam is out, and it is stunning. The film is based on the epic love of Shakuntala and Dushyanta. It is a retelling of the Mahabharata’s Aadi Parva.

The star shared the first look on her social media accounts on Monday, February 21. “Presenting; Nature’s Beloved, the Ethereal and Demure, “Shakuntala" from #Shakuntalam," she wrote.

The first look poster is particularly symbolic since it depicts the first-moment Dushyanta laid eyes on Shakuntala. The King was hunting in the woods when he fell deeply in love with the hermit girl. In the absence of her father, Shakuntala wedded Dushyanta as per the Gandharva ritual in which a couple marries with a mutual agreement as Mother Nature witnesses the event.

Samantha has already mentioned her fondness for the period and mythical pieces, and the latest poster has been well worth the wait. Samantha told Filmfare last year about the project, “I’ve always been obsessed with mythology, period plays, and this princess world. I had a great time playing my dream part with Shakuntalam. Every shot is perfect, every frame is a painting," she concluded.

Advertisement

The love epic of Queen Shakuntala and King Dushyanta is not just one of the ancient Indian legends but also a story of love that has touched many throughout the years and led to the creation of romantic plotlines.

Gunasekhar has directed the film, which also features Dev Mohan in the prominent role. Shakuntala will be played by Samantha, while Dev plays Dushyant. Neelima Guna, the Shakuntalam producer, has disclosed that Kabir Duhan Singh will portray the antagonist in the film. Kabir will take on the character of King Asura.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.