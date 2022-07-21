First Look of Vennela Kishore’s Character From Macherla Niyojakavargam is Viral

The first look poster of Vennela Kishore’s character from Macherla Niyojakavargam is viral on social media. In the movie, Kishore is performing the role of Gunthalakadi Gurunadham. Fans are in love with his transformation.

A user wrote “Vennela is a humble and jolly person in real life. Seeing him as this gives me goosebumps.”, Another wrote, “He is performing the role of a person who is opposite of him.” His fans are curious to know about Vennela’s character in the movie. But the actor and team are tight-lipped.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by MS Rajashekhar Reddy. The film features Nithiin, Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa in lead roles. Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela is also roped in for a cameo. Macherla Niyojakavargam will hit the theatres on August 12.

Initially, the movie was scheduled to release on July 8 but due to a production delay, it was postponed. Macherla Niyojakavargam will be released worldwide amid much fanfare. The information was shared by the Twitter account of Sreshth Movies. Sreshth Movies is the commercial potboiler of Macherla Niyojakavargam. The production house is backed by Sudhakar and Nikita Reddy.

In the released poster, lead actor Nithiin is dressed in a white shirt and blue denim jeans. He is giving an intense expression. Amid all these, the shooting for the songs is underway in Italy and Austria. Sources have reported that Nithiin will perform the role of Siddharth Reddy, an IAS officer. It is also reported that Macherla Niyojakavargam is a political drama. It will narrate an incident in the Macherla constituency area.

Prasad Murella has been roped in as a lead cinematographer. Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the songs for Macherla Niyojakavargam. The Reddy directorial will clash with Samantha-starrer Yashoda. Akhil’s Agent will also hit the big screen around the same time.

Nithiin has several projects in the pipeline. After wrapping up the shooting of Macherla Niyojakavargam, he will work with Vakkantham Vamsi and Sreeleela.

